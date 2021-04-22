Dr. Julio Ortiz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Ortiz, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Boynton Office7730 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 7, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 258-9431
West Palm Beach Office1521 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 4, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 258-9435
West Palm Beach Office3540 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 357-9330
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vita Health
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Do Ortiz for 18 years not,surprised that he has total 5 star ratings, he is a wonderful doctor, and just a great human being. Over the years he has treated myself and other friends, nothing but praise for this special person and wonderful caring physician.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154542512
Education & Certifications
- JFK Medical Center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
