Dr. Julio Ortiz, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.3 (56)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Julio Ortiz, DPM

Dr. Julio Ortiz, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.

Dr. Ortiz works at Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists, LLC in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Ortiz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boynton Office
    7730 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 7, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 258-9431
  2. 2
    West Palm Beach Office
    1521 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 4, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 258-9435
  3. 3
    West Palm Beach Office
    3540 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 357-9330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Bacterial Disease Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bone Tumor Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Long-Bone Fracture Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Displaced Growth Plate Fracture Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Extremity Malunions Chevron Icon
Extremity Nonunion Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Industrial Injury Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Gout Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Health Care District of Palm Beach County
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vita Health
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 22, 2021
    I have known Do Ortiz for 18 years not,surprised that he has total 5 star ratings, he is a wonderful doctor, and just a great human being. Over the years he has treated myself and other friends, nothing but praise for this special person and wonderful caring physician.
    Joanne Robinson — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Julio Ortiz, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1154542512
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • JFK Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Undergraduate School
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Ortiz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ortiz has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

