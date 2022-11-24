Overview

Dr. Julio Paez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL.



Dr. Paez works at South Lake Pain Institute in Clermont, FL with other offices in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.