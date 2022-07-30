Dr. Julio Pardave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Pardave, MD
Overview
Dr. Julio Pardave, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Locations
Jld Medical Services Inc.7100 W 20th Ave Ste 706, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 826-4699
Hospital Affiliations
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Buena atención,buen médico ,el primer día los medicamentos m trabajaron después de 30 años con tupicion por sinus.
About Dr. Julio Pardave, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922032937
Education & Certifications
- Allergy Fellowship University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Worcester City Hospital
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital
- Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
- Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, School Of Medicine, 1964-1966
