Dr. Julio Peguero, MD

Medical Oncology
3.8 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julio Peguero, MD

Dr. Julio Peguero, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Peguero works at Oncology Consultants - Memorial City in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peguero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oncology Consultants - Memorial City
    925 Gessner Rd Ste 600, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3846

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 13, 2021
    Dr Pequero has been a God sent to my wife and family. He’s been spot on in his diagnosis of my Pancreatic Cancer . His treatment methods as well as his staff have been compassionate and caring. Very understanding and helpful in our time of disparé. I don’t know how to express my gratitude to this doctor and his staff. We would probably be experiencing a very different outcome were it not for Dr Peguero. God bless you all.
    David & Ana Polanco — Mar 13, 2021
    About Dr. Julio Peguero, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659569507
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio|University of Texas, San Antonio
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Peguero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peguero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peguero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peguero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peguero works at Oncology Consultants - Memorial City in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Peguero’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Peguero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peguero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peguero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peguero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

