Dr. Julio Petilon, MD
Overview of Dr. Julio Petilon, MD
Dr. Julio Petilon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Norton Leatherman Spine Center At The University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Dr. Petilon's Office Locations
Georgia Knee and Sports Medicine2400 Wisteria Dr Ste A, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 985-9330Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Regenerative Orthopaedics and Spine Institute135 N Park Pl Ste 101, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 545-6577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Regenerative Orthopaedics and Spine Institute680 S 9th St Ste B, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 627-0850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Petilon, was called in for emergency surgery on my moms broken hip. Outstanding beside manner. Communicate what he was going to proceed. Our nurse said it was a beautiful surgery for a multiple fracture and if she even needed an ortho surgeon Petilon would be the one!!
About Dr. Julio Petilon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1245205020
Education & Certifications
- Norton Leatherman Spine Center At The University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Portsmouth Naval Hosp
- Naval Medical Center In Portsmouth, Virginia
- Orthopedic Surgery
