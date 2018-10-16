Dr. Julio Pow-Sang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pow-Sang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Pow-Sang, MD
Overview of Dr. Julio Pow-Sang, MD
Dr. Julio Pow-Sang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Dr. Pow-Sang's Office Locations
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 940-7650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Pow-Sang care for Prostrate Cancer for 4 years. After seeing two urologist that suggested removal of the prostrate my wife and I went to see Dr. Pow-Sang. After reviewing my biopsies and interview, he said if my wife and I could agree on active surveilance that would be his suggestion. My Gleason Score at that time and still is a 6. He is not a cut first type of doctor and has a real concern for your health and quality of life.
About Dr. Julio Pow-Sang, MD
- Urology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|University Fl Affil Hosps
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pow-Sang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pow-Sang accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pow-Sang has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pow-Sang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pow-Sang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pow-Sang.
