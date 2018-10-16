See All Urologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Julio Pow-Sang, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Julio Pow-Sang, MD

Urology
4.1 (28)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Julio Pow-Sang, MD

Dr. Julio Pow-Sang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Pow-Sang works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pow-Sang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Campus
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 940-7650

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pow-Sang?

    Oct 16, 2018
    I have been under Pow-Sang care for Prostrate Cancer for 4 years. After seeing two urologist that suggested removal of the prostrate my wife and I went to see Dr. Pow-Sang. After reviewing my biopsies and interview, he said if my wife and I could agree on active surveilance that would be his suggestion. My Gleason Score at that time and still is a 6. He is not a cut first type of doctor and has a real concern for your health and quality of life.
    Bill Kincaid in The Villages, FL — Oct 16, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julio Pow-Sang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julio Pow-Sang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pow-Sang to family and friends

    Dr. Pow-Sang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pow-Sang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julio Pow-Sang, MD.

    About Dr. Julio Pow-Sang, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1427078229
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|University Fl Affil Hosps
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Moffitt Cancer Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Pow-Sang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pow-Sang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pow-Sang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pow-Sang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pow-Sang works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pow-Sang’s profile.

    Dr. Pow-Sang has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pow-Sang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pow-Sang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pow-Sang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pow-Sang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pow-Sang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.