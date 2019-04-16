See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Julio Rimarachin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Julio Rimarachin, MD

Dr. Julio Rimarachin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They completed their residency with University Hospitals

Dr. Rimarachin works at Medical Health Services of New York in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Rimarachin's Office Locations

    Medical Health Services of New York
    11406 Queens Blvd Ste 1G, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 275-5512
    Monday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 16, 2019
    I have been a patient for 18+ years. He has been more than a thorough OBGYN, he actually cares about you. I have never experienced an OBGYN like Dr. Ramarichin! He doesn't just quickly check you out and send you on your way. He educates you about options.. He's there every step of the way! We need more caring doctors like him! Versus the doctors that are concerned more about what insurance you have! I more than highly recommend Dr. Ramarchin! I followed him from Brooklyn to Queens!!! That's real
    — Apr 16, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Julio Rimarachin, MD
    About Dr. Julio Rimarachin, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659365054
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospitals
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Rimarachin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rimarachin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rimarachin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rimarachin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rimarachin works at Medical Health Services of New York in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rimarachin’s profile.

    Dr. Rimarachin has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rimarachin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rimarachin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rimarachin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rimarachin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rimarachin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

