Dr. Julio Rivera, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Rivera works at Surgical Group of North Texas - Grapevine in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.