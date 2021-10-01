Overview of Dr. Julio Robla, MD

Dr. Julio Robla, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Robla works at Miami Orthopaedic Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.