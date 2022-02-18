See All General Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Julio Rodriguez-Lopez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Julio Rodriguez-Lopez, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (12)
Map Pin Small Mesa, AZ
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Julio Rodriguez-Lopez, MD

Dr. Julio Rodriguez-Lopez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.

Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez works at Western Vascular Institute in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Irving Jorge, MD
Dr. Irving Jorge, MD
4.7 (54)
View Profile
Dr. Caroline Jadlowiec, MD
Dr. Caroline Jadlowiec, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. David Pearson, MD
Dr. David Pearson, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Western Vascular Institute Mesa
    7165 E University Dr Ste 183, Mesa, AZ 85207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 668-5000
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Western Vascular Institute Phoenix
    3600 N 3rd Ave Ste B, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 668-5000
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Western Vascular Institute - Phoenix Office
    124 W Thomas Rd Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 668-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Venous Insufficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Limb Ischemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Thoracic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic-Iliac Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Artery Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Body Tumor Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
In-Office Stenting Chevron Icon
In-Office Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Occlusal Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subclavian Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombolytic Therapy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Varices Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Varices
Vascular Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Malformation Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Starmark
    • Ucare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez?

    Feb 18, 2022
    My husband has been seeing Dr. Rodriguez and Joey at Western Vascular for a year now and we normally don't like doctors from having such horrible experiences in the past but everytime we go see them we are amazed at how caring, patient, knowledgeable and overall amazing they are. If you need to see a vascular dr. go to Westeren Vascular Institue of Phx. The whole office is great but especially Dr. Rodriguez and Joey. I can't praise them enough!
    Wonderful Man and Doctor — Feb 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julio Rodriguez-Lopez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julio Rodriguez-Lopez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez to family and friends

    Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julio Rodriguez-Lopez, MD.

    About Dr. Julio Rodriguez-Lopez, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932100880
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arizona Heart Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Ponce Regional Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Rodriguez-Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Julio Rodriguez-Lopez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.