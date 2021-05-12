Dr. Julio Sanguily III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanguily III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Sanguily III, MD
Overview of Dr. Julio Sanguily III, MD
Dr. Julio Sanguily III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Sanguily III works at
Dr. Sanguily III's Office Locations
Palm Vascular Centers of Treasure Coast1111 Se Indian St, Stuart, FL 34997 Directions (772) 919-8234
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanguily III?
Doctor Sanguily literally saved my life twice in 2015 after another surgeon screwed up a colostomy reversal . I also had him put in a chemo port for me because I wanted the best Surgeon I could find to operate on me. If I need anymore surgeries I'll definitely go back to him , the man is a true professional and his surgeries are a work of art !
About Dr. Julio Sanguily III, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1699783241
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Medical Center
- Medical College of Ohio
- Mercy Hospital Toledo Ohio
- Universidad Central del Este
- Florida Southern College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanguily III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanguily III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanguily III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanguily III has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanguily III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanguily III speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanguily III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanguily III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanguily III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanguily III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.