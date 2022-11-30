Dr. Julio Somoano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somoano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Somoano, MD
Overview of Dr. Julio Somoano, MD
Dr. Julio Somoano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad De Salamanca, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Somoano's Office Locations
1
West Kendall OBGYN8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 304, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 226-5651
2
Julio Somoano, M.d., P.A.7000 SW 97th Ave Ste 209, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 271-2511
3
West Kendall OBGYN15955 SW 96th St Ste 304, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 722-9656
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Julio Samoano is excellent professional, he takes his time to listened and answered all questions you have. Staff is very friendly. I highly recommend this office
About Dr. Julio Somoano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851399224
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Fairview Hospital
- Universidad De Salamanca, Facultad De Medicina
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Somoano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somoano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somoano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somoano speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Somoano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somoano.
