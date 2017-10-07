Overview of Dr. Julio Urena, MD

Dr. Julio Urena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Urena works at Riverside Medical Group in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.