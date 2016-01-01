Dr. Julio Vasquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Vasquez, MD
Overview of Dr. Julio Vasquez, MD
Dr. Julio Vasquez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.
Dr. Vasquez's Office Locations
Portneuf Medical Center777 Hospital Way, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 239-2580
Idaho Vein Center444 Hospital Way Ste 777, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 239-1650
Hospital Affiliations
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Julio Vasquez, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
- University Of California San Diego Medical Center
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Phlebology and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasquez has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vasquez speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.