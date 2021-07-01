See All Nephrologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Julio Vijil, MD

Nephrology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julio Vijil, MD

Dr. Julio Vijil, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Vijil works at South Florida Nephrology Consultants in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Vijil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Nephrology Consultants, PL
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 465, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 986-9008
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    South Broward Artificial Kidney Center
    4401 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 962-2211
  3. 3
    Hollywood Dialysis LLC
    4000 Hollywood Blvd Ste 175S, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Surgery Specialists of South Broward Inc
    603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 265, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 437-2101
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acute Kidney Failure
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acute Kidney Failure
Chronic Kidney Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Julio Vijil, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114030673
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cook County Hosp Chicago
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Vijil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vijil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vijil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vijil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vijil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vijil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vijil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vijil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

