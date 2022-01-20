Dr. Julisa Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julisa Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julisa Patel, MD
Dr. Julisa Patel, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Augusta University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just absolutely wonderful experience in every way. My daughter has a rare and brand new syndrome (thanks to covid) that many physicians have yet to see. Dr. Patel was amazing with my daughter. She was kind, patient, welcoming. What's even better is that she made my very shy daughter comfortable.
About Dr. Julisa Patel, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- English
- Female
- 1205096336
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
