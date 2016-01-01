Overview of Dr. Julissa Jurado, MD

Dr. Julissa Jurado, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Jurado works at LIJMC - Dept of Cardiology in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis, Pleural Effusion and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.