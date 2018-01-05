Overview of Dr. Julita Lett, MD

Dr. Julita Lett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lett works at Kaiser Permanente Annapolis in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

