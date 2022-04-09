Dr. Julius Adebisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adebisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julius Adebisi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julius Adebisi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Adebisi works at
Spectrum Internal Medicine LLC401 S Main St Ste C7, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (770) 475-2004
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Adebisi?
Very knowledgeable and attentive
About Dr. Julius Adebisi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Yoruba
- 1730127713
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- College of Physicians and Surgeons Columbia University at Harlem Hospital Center
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
Dr. Adebisi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adebisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adebisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adebisi works at
Dr. Adebisi speaks Yoruba.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Adebisi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adebisi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adebisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adebisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.