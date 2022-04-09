Overview

Dr. Julius Adebisi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Adebisi works at Spectrum Internal Medicine in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.