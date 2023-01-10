Overview of Dr. Julius Ajayi, MD

Dr. Julius Ajayi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Ibadan and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.