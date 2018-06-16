Overview of Dr. Julius Boateng, MD

Dr. Julius Boateng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Boateng works at JULIUS BOATENG MD in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.