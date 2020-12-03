Overview of Dr. Julius Charlie, MD

Dr. Julius Charlie, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center.



Dr. Charlie works at Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.