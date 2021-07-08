Overview of Dr. Julius Deiparine, MD

Dr. Julius Deiparine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.



Dr. Deiparine works at Southeast Texas Medical Associates LLP in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Migraine and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.