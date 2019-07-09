Dr. Julius Few Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Few Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julius Few Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Julius Few Jr, MD
Dr. Julius Few Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Few Jr's Office Locations
- 1 875 N Michigan Ave Ste 3850, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 202-0882
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Few Jr?
Dr. Few is first rate at his craft. I was thrilled with the results of my surgery and the natural look he achieved. He and his team are so professional and helpful. He is a great physician / surgeon who has a terrific technique and sense of how to make women look younger in a very subtle manner.
About Dr. Julius Few Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1093750945
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Few Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Few Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Few Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Few Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Few Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Few Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.