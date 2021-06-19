Overview of Dr. Julius Huebner Jr, MD

Dr. Julius Huebner Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Huebner Jr works at Allegheny Orthopedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.