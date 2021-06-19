Dr. Julius Huebner Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huebner Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julius Huebner Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julius Huebner Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Allegheny Orthopedic Associates1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (877) 660-6777
Allegheny Orthopaedic Associates59 Fort Couch Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (412) 359-3895
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (877) 660-6777MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Huebner helped me with a difficult injury. I tore my patellar tendon on a steep gangplank on a Viking Cruise. I was operated on in Serbia which actually was a pleasant experience. However, doing therapy at home the operation failed. It was too long before I was referred to Dr Huebner; my tendon shrunk and he told me he could help me but I always would need a cane and I couldn’t go up steps. He is so caring and conscientious, that after my last appointment with him , he apologized that he couldn’t do more. There was no need to apologize, he did what he promised and I have no pain. I walk with a cane or walker because of no balance, which was not his fault. I feel that I would be in a wheelchair if it wasn’t for Dr Huebner. ( I am 82 years old)
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
