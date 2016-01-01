Overview

Dr. Julius Mingroni, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sicklerville, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Mingroni works at Jefferson Health Sicklerville in Sicklerville, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.