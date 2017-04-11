Overview of Dr. Julius Szigeti, MD

Dr. Julius Szigeti, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Szigeti works at Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Bladder Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.