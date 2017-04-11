See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Julius Szigeti, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julius Szigeti, MD

Dr. Julius Szigeti, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Szigeti works at Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Bladder Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Szigeti's Office Locations

    Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Anthony
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Franciscan Pelvic Health Associates
    1708 Yakima Ave Ste 310, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Franciscan Woman Hlth Assc
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Joseph
    1708 Yakima 2 Fl Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Bladder Surgery
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Julius Szigeti, MD

    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1225067069
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julius Szigeti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szigeti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Szigeti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Szigeti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szigeti has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szigeti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Szigeti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szigeti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szigeti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szigeti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

