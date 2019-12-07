Overview of Dr. Julius Kehinde Tokunboh, MD

Dr. Julius Kehinde Tokunboh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus.



Dr. Kehinde Tokunboh works at Grace Medical Clinic in Concord, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.