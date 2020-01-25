Overview

Dr. Julius Tooson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tooson works at GI Associates Of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.