Dr. Julius Tooson, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (36)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Julius Tooson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Tooson works at GI Associates Of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    GI Associates Of West Alabama
    1774 Mcfarland Blvd N, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 759-2920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dch Regional Medical Center

Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • HealthPlus
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 25, 2020
    From Dr. Tooson , to receptionist, to nurses to every person I met there was a sense of compassion, kindness, professionalism and patience. Never felt they were trying to rush me through. Everything was explained and any questions were answered. There was a unique atmosphere of kindness and profession throughout the clinic. Also received a call the next day checking on me.
    Michael Bownes — Jan 25, 2020
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tooson to family and friends

    Dr. Tooson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tooson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Julius Tooson, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639117278
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Ky
    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med
    Internship
    • Mayo Grad School Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julius Tooson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tooson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tooson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tooson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tooson works at GI Associates Of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa, AL. View the full address on Dr. Tooson’s profile.

    Dr. Tooson has seen patients for Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tooson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Tooson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tooson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tooson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tooson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

