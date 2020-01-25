Dr. Julius Tooson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tooson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julius Tooson, MD
Overview
Dr. Julius Tooson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Locations
GI Associates Of West Alabama1774 Mcfarland Blvd N, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 759-2920
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- HealthPlus
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From Dr. Tooson , to receptionist, to nurses to every person I met there was a sense of compassion, kindness, professionalism and patience. Never felt they were trying to rush me through. Everything was explained and any questions were answered. There was a unique atmosphere of kindness and profession throughout the clinic. Also received a call the next day checking on me.
About Dr. Julius Tooson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Ky
- Mayo Grad School Med
- Mayo Grad School Med
- University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tooson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tooson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tooson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tooson has seen patients for Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tooson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Tooson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tooson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tooson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tooson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.