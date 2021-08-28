Dr. Jully Aguirre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguirre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jully Aguirre, MD
Overview of Dr. Jully Aguirre, MD
Dr. Jully Aguirre, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Aguirre's Office Locations
Lexington Women's Care Sandhills233 LONGTOWN RD, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 788-0268
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I typically do not write reviews, however I saw Dr Aguirre today. I am currently rotating to meet all the OB's before delivery. She asked questions all the right questions and made sure to document well. As a women of color this made me feel that I was in good hands. She was compassionate and very knowledgable.
About Dr. Jully Aguirre, MD
- Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguirre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguirre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguirre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguirre has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aguirre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguirre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguirre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguirre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguirre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.