Overview of Dr. Jully Aguirre, MD

Dr. Jully Aguirre, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Aguirre works at Sandhills Womens Care in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.