Dr. Julye Carew, MD
Overview
Dr. Julye Carew, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Presbyterian8210 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-7377Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. C is a gem who totally cares about her patients. She is generous with her time and makes certain that her patients (and staff's needs) are met. She's just amazing and down-to-earth. It's always a pleasure to refer a patient to her--when I know that they will receive the best of care.
About Dr. Julye Carew, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1780647883
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Carew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carew.
