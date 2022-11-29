See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Julye Carew, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.9 (25)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Julye Carew, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Carew works at Michelle Chesnut MD PA in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Presbyterian
    8210 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 345-7377
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Wheezing
Bronchiectasis
Emphysema
Wheezing
Bronchiectasis
Emphysema

Treatment frequency



Wheezing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chest Mass Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Solitary Pulmonary Nodule Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr. C is a gem who totally cares about her patients. She is generous with her time and makes certain that her patients (and staff's needs) are met. She's just amazing and down-to-earth. It's always a pleasure to refer a patient to her--when I know that they will receive the best of care.
    LWD — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Julye Carew, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780647883
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Internship
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
