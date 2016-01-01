Overview

Dr. Jun-Ichi Ohara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Osaka University School Of Medicine (For PHD Degree In Medical Science) and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Ohara works at OHARA ASSOCIATION A PROFESSIONAL MEDICA in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.