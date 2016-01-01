See All Gastroenterologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Jun-Ichi Ohara, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jun-Ichi Ohara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Osaka University School Of Medicine (For PHD Degree In Medical Science) and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Ohara works at OHARA ASSOCIATION A PROFESSIONAL MEDICA in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jun Ichi Ohara MD Phd
    22 Odyssey Ste 170A, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 654-8963

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Abdominal Pain
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Poisoning Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Severe Heartburn Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jun-Ichi Ohara, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578665667
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Colorado Hsc Denver, Gastroenterology (Clinical)
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Presbyn St Luke's Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Osaka University School Of Medicine (For PHD Degree In Medical Science)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Okayama University Pre-Medical Course
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jun-Ichi Ohara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ohara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ohara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ohara works at OHARA ASSOCIATION A PROFESSIONAL MEDICA in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ohara’s profile.

    Dr. Ohara has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ohara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

