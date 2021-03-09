Overview of Dr. Jun Lee, MD

Dr. Jun Lee, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at The Rogosin Institute - Existing Patient Line in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.