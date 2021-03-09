Dr. Jun Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jun Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jun Lee, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
The Rogosin Institute - Existing Patient Line505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 746-1578
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He always answers my questions.
- Transplant Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1225082514
- NY Presby Hosp Weill Cornell Med Ctr
- Ny Presby Hospital Weill Cornell Med Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Nephrology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Hypotension and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.