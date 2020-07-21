See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Frisco, TX
Dr. Jun Lee, MD

Internal Medicine
2.0 (44)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jun Lee, MD

Dr. Jun Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Lee works at Frisco Primary Care in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frisco Primary Care P.A.
    4525 Ohio Dr Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 731-7717

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Low Back Pain
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Low Back Pain

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Jul 21, 2020
    Dr Lee has been my PCP for many years. He is very thorough and very easy to talk to. His staff members are very nice and helpful as well. I highly recommend him!
    — Jul 21, 2020
    About Dr. Jun Lee, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891795522
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jun Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

