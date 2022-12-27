Dr. Jun Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jun Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jun Yang, MD
Dr. Jun Yang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ANHUI COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center and Garfield Medical Center.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Jun Yang Corporation25 S Raymond Ave Ste 201, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 658-7758
Hospital Affiliations
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
- Garfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Central Health Plan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Windsor Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
I went to see Dr Yang. I was completely thankful to him for helping me with my mental health problems. He listened and recommended his treatment plan to me. Thank you Dr Yang
About Dr. Jun Yang, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1043440084
Education & Certifications
- ANHUI COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang speaks Chinese.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.