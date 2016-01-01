Overview of Dr. Jun Yang, MD

Dr. Jun Yang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Peking Union Medical College of Beijing and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at Jun Yang Kidney Care PC in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.