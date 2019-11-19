Dr. Yin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jun Yin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jun Yin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from KANSAS COLLEGE OF CHINESE MEDICINE.
Dr. Yin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Multispecialty - International District10623 Bellaire Blvd Ste C280, Houston, TX 77072 Directions (713) 486-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yin?
She has helpful my daughter greatly.
About Dr. Jun Yin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821380155
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS COLLEGE OF CHINESE MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yin works at
Dr. Yin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Developmental and Learning Disorders , Speech and Language and Learning Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yin speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.