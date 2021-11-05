Dr. Junaid Bhutto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhutto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Junaid Bhutto, MD
Dr. Junaid Bhutto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center
Arizona Arrhythmia Consultants3225 N Civic Center Plz Ste 1, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 246-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would recommend him with reservation. He took the rime to explain my condition and to recommend and alternative medication that he felt would substantially improve my quality of life...only time will tell on that score. During my four day stint in hospital he did a personal welfare check each day. My pre-procedure meeting went as equally well.
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu
- Rush University Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Bhutto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhutto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhutto has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, Second Degree Heart Block, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhutto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhutto speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhutto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhutto.
