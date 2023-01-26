Dr. Junaid Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Junaid Siddiqui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Junaid Siddiqui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Cedar Park1411 Medical Pkwy Ste 200, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 387-7644
2
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants - Georgetown1900 Scenic Dr Ste 2218, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 503-4935
3
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants - North Austin11645 Angus Rd Ste A4, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 503-4936
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Siddiqui is an exact 5 Star, #1 physician. He has been my physician for years. This is one doctor I’d never stop going to. Each of his staff members are so attentive, positive & friendly at any event you’d attend. He is very patient explaining your visits or tests results.
About Dr. Junaid Siddiqui, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1093750770
Education & Certifications
- Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Gastroenterology
