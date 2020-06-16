Dr. June Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. June Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. June Chen, MD
Dr. June Chen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Dr Chen's Office7240 S Highland Dr Ste 175, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Directions (435) 264-5995
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr Chen today via telehealth for my initial consultation. I found her to be very attentive, receptive to questions, friendly and sensitive to my personal needs. She came highly recommended and I plan to use her to fix my post breast cancer reconstruction complications.
About Dr. June Chen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine Oklahoma City Ok
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine Nashville Tn
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
