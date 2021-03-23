Dr. June-Chih Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. June-Chih Liu, MD
Overview of Dr. June-Chih Liu, MD
Dr. June-Chih Liu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from SOUTH CHINA MEDICAL COLLEGE / CANTON and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
- 1 660 W Duarte Rd Ste A, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 446-9697
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Best Neuro Ever. I have MS.
About Dr. June-Chih Liu, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1891768479
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH CHINA MEDICAL COLLEGE / CANTON
- Neurology
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Vertigo, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.