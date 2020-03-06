Dr. June Colman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. June Colman, MD
Overview of Dr. June Colman, MD
Dr. June Colman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.
Dr. Colman works at
Dr. Colman's Office Locations
Serenity Healthcare for Women4702 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 453-6962
Serenity Healthcare for Women1140 Westmont Dr Ste 340, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (713) 453-6962
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Colman she is the only doctor that really helped me through my pregnancy and she honestly cares and love her patients!
About Dr. June Colman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255342788
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- University Texas Medical Branch
- Meharry Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colman speaks Spanish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Colman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.