Overview of Dr. June Hou, MD

Dr. June Hou, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Hou works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Orangeburg, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.