Dr. June Hou, MD

Oncology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. June Hou, MD

Dr. June Hou, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Hou works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Orangeburg, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - 128 Mott Street
    128 Mott Street Suite 401, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    ColumbiaDoctors - 516 Route 303
    516 Route 303, Orangeburg, NY 10962 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cysts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bladder Repair Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Complex Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Gynecological Procedure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Uterosacral Vault Suspension With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Palliative Care for Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Support Problems Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroid Embolization Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 10, 2020
    Dr Hou is extremely knowledgeable, professional and very empathetic. She takes time to talk to you and explain in detail your condition and outcome. I had ovarian cancer and Dr Hou performed the surgery and walked me through every step of the way And continues to be so caring and supportive. She is wonderful and I was so fortunate to have her as my doctor.
    Alison Devine — Jul 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. June Hou, MD
    About Dr. June Hou, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619192911
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. June Hou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hou has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

