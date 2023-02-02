Dr. June Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. June Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. June Lee, MD
Dr. June Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Breast Specialists of South Florida1397 Medical Park Blvd Ste 340, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 510-2337MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Breast Specialists of South Florida130 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 132, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 510-2337Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, friendly and knowledgeable. On time!
About Dr. June Lee, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1285892406
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Clinic, Dallas Tx
- Abington Meml Hosp-Temple U
- Abington Meml Hosp/Temple U
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Swarthmore College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean and Spanish.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
