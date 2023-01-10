Dr. June Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. June Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. June Liu, MD
Dr. June Liu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
UCLA Behavioral Health Assocs11318 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 730-1493
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Both of my sons has been visiting Dr.Liu since their birth. We absolutely love Dr.Liu. She is very kind, patient and knowledgable. She always allowed us as much time as possible to ask questions after the examination and gave detailed answers/suggestions.
About Dr. June Liu, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1952538340
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
