Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. June Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. June Wang, MD
Dr. June Wang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Federal Way, WA.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Federal Way34709 9th Ave S Ste B300, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
About Dr. June Wang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1518490689
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.