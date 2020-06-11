Overview of Dr. Juner Colina-Biscotto, MD

Dr. Juner Colina-Biscotto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waterford, CT. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Colina-Biscotto works at Retina Group Of New England in Waterford, CT with other offices in New London, CT, Norwich, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.