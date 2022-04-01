Overview of Dr. Jung Dao, MD

Dr. Jung Dao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Dao works at Cornea & Cataract Consultants of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ, Prescott Valley, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.