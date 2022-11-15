Overview of Dr. Jung Gorton, MD

Dr. Jung Gorton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Gorton works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Primary Care at Airport Boulevard in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.