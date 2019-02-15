Dr. Jung Lim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jung Lim, DO
Dr. Jung Lim, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA.
Total Vascular Surgery Inc.5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 784-1836
Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital11815 Education St, Auburn, CA 95602 Directions (530) 886-6575
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
When i started dialysis in 2006, i needed a catheter put in my chest and a permanent access(fistula) in my arm. Dr. Jung Lim came highly recommended by the Auburn Dialysis Clinic. I made an appointment with him for an evaluation. I immediately liked him and found him to be knowledgeable as well as kind and gentle. He explained the surgical procedure, answered my questions thoroughly and performed the surgery a week later.
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Hmong, Korean, Russian and Spanish
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lim speaks Hmong, Korean, Russian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
